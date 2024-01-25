A 23-year-old is dead after stealing a plane from an Addison flight school and crashing it in Fannin County, investigators say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a preliminary investigation shows a Cessna 172 was stolen from ATP Flight School in Addison on Wednesday night.

ATP Flight School in Addison

The plane crashed in an open field 9 miles northeast of Telephone, Texas, near the Red River.

DPS identified the pilot as 23-year-old Logan Timothy James from Stokesdale, North Carolina. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Records show James had an apartment in Allen.

FOX 4 also learned James had been issued his private pilot license in December.

James was the only person in the aircraft, according to investigators.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.