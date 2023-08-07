Pilot killed in plane crash at Caddo Mills Airport

A pilot is dead after a crash at the Caddo Mills Municipal Airport on Monday.

Just after 3 p.m., a Cessna 150 went off the runway.

Texas DPS says the plane experienced a mechanical issue during the take-off process.

The grass in the area caught fire.

The two-seater plane was occupied by a man who was working to obtain a commercial pilot license.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.