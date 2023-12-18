Plane makes emergency landing on Forney highway

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Forney highway on Monday afternoon.

The twin-piston Piper Aztec landed on Highway 80 in Forney, about 6 miles northeast of the Mesquite Metro Ariport, around 2:45 p.m.

The FAA says that the pilot was the only person on board the plane at the time, and they were not injured.

The plane settled in the grassy median.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

SKY 4 saw first responders blocking lanes of the highway while investigators were on the scene.

Records show the plane took off from Mesquite just after 9:30 a.m.

The issue that led to the emergency landing is unknown at this time.