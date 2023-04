A plane flipped upside-down on the runway at Terrell Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The 1976 Cessna flipped between two runways just after 4 p.m.

The single-engine plane has four seats, but there were only two people on board at the time of the crash.

Both men were treated at the scene.

At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown, but the FAA has been notified.