Plane crashes outside of Justin, officials say

article

The Brief A plane crashed outside of Justin on Friday night. Justin Fire and Texas DPS are at the scene. Officials have not shared the status of the people on board.



Emergency crews are at the scene of a plane crash outside of Justin on Friday night.

Justin plane crash

What we know:

The Justin Fire Department responded to the 2019 Saberwing Lightsport crash outside of city limits, near the Propwash Airport at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Multiple investigations are underway, according to the Justin Fire Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Texas DPS, Denton County Sheriff's Office, Denton County Fire Marshal's Office, Justin Police Department and Justin Fire Department are all working the scene.

Residents are being told to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 is working to learn details about the crash, including how many people were on board and their status.

What they're saying:

"We are actively working to gather more information and ensure the safety of those in the surrounding area," said Matthew Mitchell, Fire Chief. "Our thoughts are with those involved and their families."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.