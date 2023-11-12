Witness describes chaotic scene after plane collided with car in McKinney

A small plane collided with a car Saturday after making an emergency landing in McKinney.

The McKinney Fire Department said it was coming from Midland when it landed on the runway and went through a fence and onto the road, hitting the car.

Three people were treated by first responders, with one of those people taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"We saw the tail end of it. We didn't notice that it hit a car until we got, like, closer and closer," recalled Carlos Wiggins.

Wiggins is talking about the​ two-seater plane that went off the runway while trying to land, before crashed into a car driving along Virginia Parkway.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Aero Country Airport.

A passerby happened to take video that captured the aftermath, which shows the plane – a single-engine Lancair IV-P, after it landed and went the length of the runway and through an airport fence.

"Honestly, it happened so fast and so quick, we didn't notice it was a plane. We just saw a bunch of cars on one side," Wiggins said.

The plane is registered to Ojos Aviation LLC, which is based in Midland, Texas.

"We noticed that a plane actually collided with the car on the other end, and we saw the person on the other end, they made it out safely, but there was laying on the floor. That was pretty crazy, a chaotic scene," Wiggins said.

A chaotic scene that involved three people who were hurt. The McKinney Fire Department said two of them were from the plane and the other was from the car.

The McKinney Fire Department said the plane was coming from Midland and was trying to make an emergency landing in McKinney.

Wiggins was driving with an employee on his way to a moving job for a moving company he owns.

"We both was like, this is unreal. You know, it was pretty crazy scenario. And yeah, to see that was unreal," Wiggins said.

The NTSB said it is working with the FAA, who will conduct a damage assessment of the aircraft. It will then provide that information to the NTSB to determine if it warrants a full investigation.

"We hopped out, people hopped out, we got on the ground and got to see, you know, up close, but, you know, all in all, it was crazy," Wiggins said. "What was going through my mind was just like, you know, I hope everybody's safe and yeah, this is going to be a story to tell."

Wiggins says he's thankful there were no serious injuries.