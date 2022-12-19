Pit bull helps owner cross icy Nebraska driveway

A helpful pit bull assisted his owner walk up an icy driveway after he struggled to get traction in Kearney, Nebraska on December 8.

Hunter Kramer told Storyful his dog’s name is Jameson but sometimes goes by Jim-Bob. He said he’s roughly 4-years-old and was rescued from a shelter.

"He hasc not saved me from the tundra ever before, but he does do plenty of other things," Kramer said.

The video shows Jameson easily trot up the driveway, while Kramer struggles sliding backward. Kramer can be heard asking his dog for help, he then grabs onto the canine’s hips until they’re able to reach the stairs.



