Pink cow named Hope touring Fort Worth to kick of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer survivors in North Texas are getting some encouragement from a pink cow.

The cow named Hope was created by a group of artists in Fort Worth.

She will be taken to several iconic spots in Cowtown this week as the Susan G. Komen Foundation gets ready to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The nonprofit group said the pink cow is helping to raise awareness and generate donations for research.

"We really believe in the importance that one person can make. Every one dollar you can raise helps us get closer to the cure," said Joy Rich, the executive director of Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth.

In just a few days, Komen will host the first of two major fundraising events in North Texas.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth happens on Saturday. The Dallas walk is set for Oct. 22.

To register, visit www.komen.org.