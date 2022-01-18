Rolling Pines Fire: Residents near Bastrop evacuated, work to contain continues

The Rolling Pines Fire continues to burn in Bastrop County as crews continue to work to contain the fire and some 250 families remain evacuated from the area. Neighborhoods northeast of Bastrop that have been impacted include Pine Tree Loop, Linda Lane, Lisa Lane, and Pine Tree Drive. Highway 21 remains closed as well. Officials expect residents to remain evacuated until at least midday today.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says there were no changes to the acreage or containment as crews worked throughout the night to create a containment line and patrol near homes for any threats. The fire was last estimated to cover about 783 acres and it was around 30% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials say thick smoke remained in the area overnight and limited visibility overnight. They expect that it will continue to be a safety factor today. People in the area are asked to use caution if they're driving in the area.

The fire is holding along Power Plant Road and along Highway 21. No fire has been reported within Circle D or Pine Hill Estates, according to a 10 p.m. update from officials on January 18. Officials said that fire behavior was greatly reduced which allowed firefighters to use direct attack tactics to create a containment line.

The wildfire began within the 100 block of Park Road 1A, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. The wildfire is reportedly linked to a controlled burn that took place earlier on January 18 at the state park, according to FOX 7 Austin reporter Steven Sarabia. Around 150 acres were scheduled to be burned during the prescribed fire that reportedly got out of its boundaries.

Approximate location of the Rolling Pines Fire (Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management)

Officials also posted an evacuation map to reflect evacuations that some have been lifted. They said residents were able to return via 1441 and roadblocks were still in place along Highway 21.

Residents who are still evacuated are being asked to stay with relatives, friends, or churches. Families who do not have anywhere to go can go to the Elgin Recreation Center, which is located at 361 State Hwy 95, Elgin, TX 7862.

The Bastrop Area Livestock Show Barn and Bastrop Rodeo Area are both open for the evacuation of livestock. Call 512-653-8903 or 512-657-7056 ahead of taking your animals, officials say.

The evacuation map has been updated to reflect evacuations that have been lifted. (Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management)

TxDOT has made the following road closures because of the wildfire: from South Shore Rd to FM 1441 and from SH 21 to SH 95 on FM 1441. Detours are in place, but drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative's network is currently unavailable, including access to member services, outage reporting, and the outage map. The electric utility cooperative said it was due to the Rolling Pines Fire on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter