Pickup truck crashes into pool at home in The Colony; driver flees

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The Brief A pickup truck smashed through a fence and landed in a backyard pool on Runyon Drive in The Colony on Saturday night. The driver fled the scene on foot after the crash, and police confirmed the suspect remains at large. The cause of the crash is unknown, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.



A resident in The Colony is cleaning up after a pickup truck smashed through his fence and landed in his pool.

What we know:

The crash happened on Saturday night at a home on Runyon Drive in The Colony.

The homeowner shared photos and video with FOX 4. He said the driver of the red truck ran away after crashing through the fence into the pool.

The Colony police confirmed that there is an active investigation and the suspect remains at large.

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What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash or why the driver fled.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to call The Colony Police Department.