Pickup truck crashes into pool at home in The Colony; driver flees
THE COLONY, Texas - A resident in The Colony is cleaning up after a pickup truck smashed through his fence and landed in his pool.
What we know:
The crash happened on Saturday night at a home on Runyon Drive in The Colony.
The homeowner shared photos and video with FOX 4. He said the driver of the red truck ran away after crashing through the fence into the pool.
The Colony police confirmed that there is an active investigation and the suspect remains at large.
What we don't know:
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash or why the driver fled.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to call The Colony Police Department.
The Source: The information in this story comes from The Colony police and an interview with the homeowner.