18-year-old motorcycle rider killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington

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The Brief An 18-year-old man died after being thrown from his motorcycle during a collision, Arlington police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of Interstate 20 near Bowman Springs Road. Police said the motorcycle collided with the rear of a Honda Civic at a high rate of speed.



Arlington police said an 18-year-old man died after being thrown from his motorcycle after colliding with a car on Interstate 20 early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 around 1 a.m. Saturday near Bowman Springs Road for a collision.

A motorcycle collided with the rear end of a Honda Civic and the driver of the motorcycle was thrown. Officers said the man was lying on the shoulder of the highway when they arrived. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The collision caused the Honda Civic to strike construction barriers in the area, police said. The driver of the Civic was taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was driving at a high speed with the crash happened.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released.