Pickup crashes into Fort Worth fire truck, 2 injured

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Brief A Fort Worth Fire Department engine was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning while securing the scene of an initial accident. The fire engine was positioned strategically, and the department stated its placement saved the lives of its crew and the original crash victim. The two occupants of the striking truck were trapped and injured, requiring extrication by the fire crews.



A Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) engine was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning while crews were trying to secure the scene of an initial single-car crash.

Fort Worth Fire Truck Crash

What we know:

The crash happened late Saturday night, around 3:30 a.m., near the U.S. 287 interchange southeast of downtown Fort Worth.

FWFD Engine 14, after initially being dispatched and then locating the original crash, positioned the fire truck at a 45-degree angle to shield the scene and personnel from traffic flow.

Seconds after the last firefighter stepped off the apparatus, Engine 14 was struck by a truck traveling northbound.

The driver of the initial single-car accident was reported as uninjured.

However, the two people in the truck that struck the fire engine were trapped and required FWFD crews to extricate them from the vehicle. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Despite the dangerous impact, no firefighters were injured.

What they're saying:

"There is absolutely no doubt that Engine 14 and the way it was parked to protect the incident scene saved the lives of our crew and the driver of the original crash," the fire department stated.

The Fort Worth Fire Department used the incident to issue a strong plea to the public regarding driver safety and the Move Over Law.

"We can’t stress enough how important it is to pay attention while driving," the department urged. "When you see emergency vehicle lights: SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER. It’s not only the safest thing to do: it’s the law."

The department specifically warned against driving while texting, drinking, impaired, or distracted, stressing that such actions jeopardize the lives of the public and first responders.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the driver of the pickup that crashed into the fire truck was impaired, distracted, or speeding at the time of the crash.