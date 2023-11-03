PHOTOS: Texas Rangers Championship Parade
ARLINGTON, Texas - An estimated 300,000 Texas Rangers fans packed into the Arlington Entertainment District Friday to watch the team's World Series championship parade.
The parade featured marching bands from all six Arlington ISD high schools performing together, Arlington city officials, Texas Rangers baseball staff, Hall of Fame players and, of course, floats carrying the coaches, players, and their families.
A main stage was set up outside Globe Life Field for the world champs to share some moments of this journey with their fans.
Highlights from the Parade
SKY 4 Aerial View
Fans Line the Streets
