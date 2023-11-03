Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Texas Rangers Championship Parade

Texas Rangers
Rangers fans line the route for championship parade

The Texas Rangers' championship parade will circle around Globe Life Field and Chocktaw Stadium, which is the team's former home. Fans are already shoulder to shoulder in some areas. FOX 4's Petyon Yager talked to a few of them while they were waiting for the parade to start.

ARLINGTON, Texas - An estimated 300,000 Texas Rangers fans packed into the Arlington Entertainment District Friday to watch the team's World Series championship parade.

The parade featured marching bands from all six Arlington ISD high schools performing together, Arlington city officials, Texas Rangers baseball staff, Hall of Fame players and, of course, floats carrying the coaches, players, and their families.

A main stage was set up outside Globe Life Field for the world champs to share some moments of this journey with their fans.

Highlights from the Parade

