Photos show 2 suspects wanted for Sansom Park deadly shooting

Police released photos of the two men wanted for a deadly shooting in the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park.

The shooting happened this past Friday morning in the 3100 block of Skyline Drive.

The victim, 42-year-old Richard Applegate, was found dead at the scene.

Police found video from nearby security cameras showing two suspects running from the area.

They were both wearing white shirts with black gym shorts. One carried a backpack and the other had bright red shoes.

Anyone who recognizes them should contact the Sansom Park Police Department at 817-626-1921 ext. 101 or email CID@sansompark.org.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Tips can be placed anonymously at 817-469-8477.