PHOTOS: Dallas Museum of Art picks architects for building redesign

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has a bold new plan to expand its gallery and make several other changes.

On Thursday, the museum announced the team of architects who will take on the job.

Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos (NSA) from Spain was picked from 154 submissions by groups around the world.

"We have been searching how to improve our facility that has been around for over 40 years," said Dr. Agustin Arteaga of the DMA. "We needed to create new spaces to be more welcoming, to have better facilities for people to enjoy, for art to be better displayed."

The NSA is new to the U.S., but have a track record of museum building in Europe. The group worked on innovative facades at the Contemporary Art Centre in Cordoba and the Montblanc Haus in Hamburg.

The changes proposed for the DMA include a new floating contemporary gallery on the roof, a new roof terrace overlooking Klyde Warren park and a change to the building's entrances.

Arteaga says the museum needs to change to keep up with the growth in the area.

"People from all over the world and all over the states are making Dallas very soon the third-largest metro [area]," he said. "We have to be ready for when all this happens."

Now that the museum has the plans for the redesign it needs the funding.

"This is not a strange to us," said Arteaga. "The philanthropy in Dallas, it's outstanding, and I think that has recognition nationally and internationally. So we are ready to look for those resources mostly coming from our funders."