PGA’s COO arrested for assault family violence in Frisco

The chief operating officer for the PGA was arrested in Frisco in November on an assault family violence charge.

Few details were released about the arrest, but Frisco police confirmed that officers were called out on November 24, just before 8:45 p.m., for a disturbance at a home on Town and Country Boulevard.

After a short investigation, Darrell Roscoe Crall was arrested and charged with assault family violence – impeding breath or circulation.

Crall was later released on $15,000 bond.

As COO of the PGA, Crall overseas the day-to-day operations at PGA Headquarters, and manages several different departments for the organization.