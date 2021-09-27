Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available in Dallas for those who are eligible

More than 60 million Americans are eligible for a booster shot and some may not realize it.

Parkland Hospital will begin giving those booster shots Monday to eligible people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Those eligible for a booster now include anyone 65 and up, adults with an underlying health condition and employees in high-risk work environments like health care workers and teachers.

There has been some confusion over who is eligible.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine booster: Who is eligible for 3rd Pfizer shot?

Last week, a panel for the Centers for Disease Control did not recommend the booster for people in high-risk occupations. But CDC Director Rochelle Walensky broke with the panel and signed off on the broader recommendation Friday morning.

"I recognize that confusion right now. Our recommendation is for these limited people in the population: over 65, high risk workers, high risk community occupations, as well as high risk by comorbidities," she said. "We are evaluating this science in real time. We are meeting every several weeks now to evaluate the science. The science may very well show that the rest of the population needs to be boosted and we will provide those guidances as soon as we have the science to inform them."

Parkland’s pop-up clinic at the Ellis Davis Field House runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

People must bring their vaccination card with them.

Booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved.

Advertisement

RELATED: Pfizer-BioNTech to submit children COVID-19 vaccine data in ‘days’ for approval