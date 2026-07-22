Dallas Weather: Extreme Heat Warning continues

The Brief North Texas faces dangerous heat and humidity through the week, with high temperatures reaching up to 105 and heat index values peaking at 115. Heat Advisories and triple-digit temperatures will remain across the region into next week despite a weak front passing through on Thursday. The weakening Tropical Storm Bertha is tracking south over South Texas, posing no weather threats to North Texas and minimal impact to the Hill Country.



The extreme heat and humidity continue in North Texas throughout the rest of the week and beyond.

Wednesday Forecast

A weak front will move through from the northeast on Wednesday. But it won’t make much of a difference.

North Texas will still have abundant sun and heat, with highs in the upper 90s to 105. The heat index could reach 110 to 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued another Extreme Heat Warning for nearly all North Texas through 8 p.m. A Heat Advisory is in effect for everywhere else.

Thursday Forecast

On Thursday, the high temperatures will be a little lower in the upper 90s to low 100s.

But a Heat Advisory will remain in place.

People should still take the proper precautions to prevent heat-related illness when spending time outdoors.

7-Day Forecast

By early Friday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha will continue weakening in South Texas. For North Texas, the high pressure remains in control, keeping the forecast hot and dry.

The triple-digit heat is expected to continue into next week.

Tropical Storm Bertha

Bertha remains a tropical storm and will weaken as it heads west over the next few days.

Current models indicate a more southward progression, meaning no impacts in North Texas and low impacts around the Hill Country.