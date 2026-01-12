Pete Hegseth to visit Lockheed Martin plant in Fort Worth

The Brief Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will visit Lockheed Martin's F-35 production plant in Fort Worth Monday afternoon. The visit is part of Hegseth's ‘Arsenal of Freedom’ industry tour to advance President Trump's "Peace Through Strength" agenda. Following his Fort Worth visit, Hegseth will travel to Brownsville to visit SpaceX and deliver a speech.



U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will be in North Texas today as part of a tour billed as "a revival of our Defense Industrial Base".

What we know:

Pete Hegseth will visit Lockheed Martin's Fort Worth F-35 production plant this afternoon.

The visit is billed as part of his ‘Arsenal of Freedom" industry tour, designed to advance President Donald Trump's "Peace Through Strength" agenda.

He will address Lockheed Martin employees and the local press on the administration's defense plans.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will be in attendance with Hegseth during the visit.

Following the visit, Hegseth and Cornyn will depart for Brownsville, Texas to visit SpaceX alongside Elon Musk.

Previous visits on the tour include a Rocket Lab manufacturing plant in Long Beach, California.

What they're saying:

"For too long, Pentagon bureaucracy has hindered the speed and might of our manufacturing base, obstructing innovation and warfare solutions from companies like SpaceX and Lockheed Martin," the Department of War said in a press release.

"Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, we are unleashing the full power of our Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to advance our Peace Through Strength agenda," the release continued.