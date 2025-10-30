Pet monkey seen leaving Texas Spirit Halloween with owner in new bodycam

The Brief Plano police bodycam video shows officers responding after a pet monkey swung from the rafters of a Spirit Halloween store. The owner regained control of the animal before officers arrived and was warned to keep it leashed in public. The monkey, which was startled by a store decoration, and all shoppers were unharmed.



Newly released Plano police bodycam footage shows the end of a disturbance at a Spirit Halloween after a monkey was seen swinging from the rafters of the store.

Officers arrived at the scene in time to speak with the owner of the animal as she carried it from the building.

Spirit Halloween bodycam

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pet monkey at Spirit Halloween

The latest:

The video shows the point of view of two Plano officers walking through the store, attempting to locate the owner of the monkey that prompted their response.

By the time they found the woman, she had already reunited with her monkey, which had calmed down after the antics captured in Monday's viral video.

The officers spoke with the woman, telling her the monkey should be kept on a leash and admonishing her for allowing it to run loose in a public place.

Pet monkey at Spirit Halloween

The backstory:

The officers did observe the monkey swinging from the rafters inside the store, police said.

The scene was captured on video by Arlene Pinkston, who told Storyful that it happened while she was shopping for Halloween costumes with her daughter.

A store employee also told Storyful the monkey had gotten spooked by one of the store’s animatronic decorations.

Ultimately, the monkey’s owner was able to entice it with a cookie and regain control.

Neither the monkey nor anyone else was hurt.