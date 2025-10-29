Expand / Collapse search

Spooked monkey at Spirit Halloween swings from rafters

Published  October 29, 2025 3:01pm CDT
A spooked monkey got away from its owner at the Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas on Monday. Police said the owner was eventually able to entice the pet with a cookie and regain control. Credit: Arlene Pinkston via Storyful

    • A pet monkey wearing a diaper was caught on video swinging from the rafters inside a Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas.
    • Plano police were dispatched to the scene, and the monkey was eventually captured by its owner using a cookie.
    • No injuries were reported to the animal or any shoppers.

PLANO, Texas - Shoppers at a Spirit Halloween store in Texas were shocked to see a live monkey wearing a diaper swinging from the rafters.

It happened on Monday night at the Spirit Halloween store on 15th Street in Plano.

Plano police confirmed its officers were dispatched for a call concerning a pet monkey that had gotten away from its owner.

The officers did observe the monkey swinging from the rafters inside the store, police said.

The scene was captured on video by Arlene Pinkston, who told Storyful that it happened while she was shopping for Halloween costumes with her daughter.

A store employee also told Storyful the monkey had gotten spooked by one of the store’s animatronic decorations.

Ultimately, the monkey’s owner was able to entice it with a cookie and regain control.

Neither the monkey, nor anyone else, was hurt. 

What we don't know:

It’s not clear why the monkey’s owner took it to the store.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department and Storyful.

