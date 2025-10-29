Spooked monkey at Spirit Halloween swings from rafters

The Brief A pet monkey wearing a diaper was caught on video swinging from the rafters inside a Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas. Plano police were dispatched to the scene, and the monkey was eventually captured by its owner using a cookie. No injuries were reported to the animal or any shoppers.



Shoppers at a Spirit Halloween store in Texas were shocked to see a live monkey wearing a diaper swinging from the rafters.

Loose Monkey at Spirit Halloween

What we know:

It happened on Monday night at the Spirit Halloween store on 15th Street in Plano.

Plano police confirmed its officers were dispatched for a call concerning a pet monkey that had gotten away from its owner.

The officers did observe the monkey swinging from the rafters inside the store, police said.

The scene was captured on video by Arlene Pinkston, who told Storyful that it happened while she was shopping for Halloween costumes with her daughter.

A store employee also told Storyful the monkey had gotten spooked by one of the store’s animatronic decorations.

Ultimately, the monkey’s owner was able to entice it with a cookie and regain control.

Neither the monkey, nor anyone else, was hurt.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear why the monkey’s owner took it to the store.