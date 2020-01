article

A person was hospitalized after being shot late Saturday night at an apartment complex in Plano.

Police were called to the Bel Air Apartments on West 16th Street, east of 75. Just before 11:45 p.m.

Residents told officers they heard yelling in the parking lot, followed by gunshots.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking at surveillance video to figure out what happened.