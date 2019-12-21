Person of interest sought after mother, son killed in Comanche

Police in Comanche are working to find a 28-year-old man who they have identified as a person of interest in the death of a 39-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son.

Adriana Emma Mariscal Rocha and her son, Alex Rocha Serrano, were killed Friday in Comanche, located about 100 southwest of Fort Worth.

At this time, police have not released details about how they were killed, but they have identified Jose Antonio Rocha as a person of interest in their deaths.

He drives a black 2014 Dodge Charger with a spotlight on the driver’s side. The vehicle’s license plates are MJY7493.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Comanche Police Department at 325-356-3074.