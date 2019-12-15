Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest in Farmers Branch murder turns himself in

Published 
Farmers Branch
FOX 4
article

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas - Police found a woman dead inside a Farmers Branch home Saturday afternoon.

She was found during a welfare check on Stardust Lane, in a neighborhood between Josey and Valley View Lane.

Officers named Carlos Larios-Trejo as a person of interest, and he turned himself in early Sunday morning on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

He could face further charges as police continue their investigation.