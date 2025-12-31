Person killed after concrete feed trough falls off truck in Parker County

article

The Brief A person was killed after a 2,500-pound cattle feed trough fell from a trailer in Parker County. The incident happened during unloading on Old Tin Top Road Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating, and the victim’s identity has not been released.



A person is dead after a cattle feed trough fell off an 18-wheeler trailer in Parker County on Tuesday.

What we know:

Parker County ESD 6 responded to the scene on Old Tin Top Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The concrete trough, which weighed 2,500 pounds, was being unloaded from the trailer at the time. PCESD6 said it fell during that process and landed on a person at the scene.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Parker County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.