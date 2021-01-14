Perot Museum unveils staircase design honor Black Americans in science

article

A North Texas architect and emerging artist now has his design in a very public place -- the stairs of the Perot Museum in downtown Dallas.

Daniel Gunn’s design features several innovators, including a doctor known as the father of the blood bank, the first Black woman to earn an MIT doctorate and the first Black woman in space.

"I am truly honored," Gunn said.

The Perot called for entries in its Staircase Project in partnership with the African American Museum of Dallas. It wanted to create a public display honoring the accomplishments of African Americans in science.

Previous designs on the stairs include the Mayan exhibit, Lego exhibit and Journey into Space.

Gunn's design will stay up through Memorial Day.