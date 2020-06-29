Perot Museum pauses plan to reopen in July

article

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has decided not to reopen in early July as planned.

The museum announced it is pausing its reopening plans because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County.

Other Downtown Dallas museums such as the Dallas Holocaust Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art and the Sixth Floor Museum will do the same.

“Though we have created rigorous guidelines and best practices to ensure that we reopen the museums safely and protect our staff and visitors, we are part of a larger community. We believe it is important to support Governor Abbott’s, Mayor Johnson’s and Judge Jenkins’ appeals for Texans to stay home, if at all possible, to be good community partners and neighbors. While museums are still allowed to be open at 50% capacity, we believe a temporary delay in reopening is the most appropriate demonstration of our shared responsibility,” the Downtown Dallas museums said in joint statement.

They did not set a new date for reopening to the public and said plans would be re-evaluated.