Peppa Pig Theme Park opens in North Richland Hills

The new Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills opens on Saturday.

Peppa Pig Theme Park

Peppa Pig theme park is based off the popular TV show and lets your kids join the world of Peppa.

There are five rides and nine different plays areas designed to be age-appropriate for kids six and under. Parents can play and ride alongside their little ones.

The North Richland Hills park is the third of its kind in world. There are also Peppa Pig theme parks in Central Florida and Germany.

What they're saying:

"Everything's very accessible for kids. It's a great first theme park experience. It's your first roller coaster. It's your first theme park food. It's free play, which kids love and parents love as well. So everything is really interactive and immersive and just a joyful, memorable experience," said Brittany Williams, Merlin Entertainment.

Rides

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster

Minimum height: 36 inches

Riders under 42 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older

Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure

Minimum height: 34 inches

Riders under 47 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride

No minimum height requirement

Riders under 51 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older

Mr. Bull's High Striker

Minimum height: 36 inches

Riders under 42 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride

No minimum height requirement

Guests less than 43 inches or under 4 years of age must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older

Play Areas

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad

Peppa Pig's Treehouse

Pirate Island Sand Play

Fun Fair

Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail

Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse

Rebecca Rabbit's Playground

George's Fort

Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail

Where is the Peppa Pig Theme Park?

Peppa Pig Theme Park is located at 8851 26 Blvd. in North Richland Hills.