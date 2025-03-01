Peppa Pig Theme Park opens in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The new Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills opens on Saturday.
Peppa Pig theme park is based off the popular TV show and lets your kids join the world of Peppa.
There are five rides and nine different plays areas designed to be age-appropriate for kids six and under. Parents can play and ride alongside their little ones.
The North Richland Hills park is the third of its kind in world. There are also Peppa Pig theme parks in Central Florida and Germany.
What they're saying:
"Everything's very accessible for kids. It's a great first theme park experience. It's your first roller coaster. It's your first theme park food. It's free play, which kids love and parents love as well. So everything is really interactive and immersive and just a joyful, memorable experience," said Brittany Williams, Merlin Entertainment.
Rides
Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster
- Minimum height: 36 inches
- Riders under 42 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older
Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure
- Minimum height: 34 inches
- Riders under 47 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older
Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride
- No minimum height requirement
- Riders under 51 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older
Mr. Bull's High Striker
- Minimum height: 36 inches
- Riders under 42 inches must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older
Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride
- No minimum height requirement
- Guests less than 43 inches or under 4 years of age must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older
Play Areas
- Muddy Puddles Splash Pad
- Peppa Pig's Treehouse
- Pirate Island Sand Play
- Fun Fair
- Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail
- Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse
- Rebecca Rabbit's Playground
- George's Fort
- Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail
Where is the Peppa Pig Theme Park?
Peppa Pig Theme Park is located at 8851 26 Blvd. in North Richland Hills.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Peppa Pig Theme Park.