Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills named Top 10 Best New Attraction by USA Today

The Brief Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills has been named one of USA Today's top new national attractions from 2025. The amusement park opened on March 1st of last year, offering five rides and nine play areas for families to enjoy. It's the only Texas-based attraction to make the list.



The Peppa Pig-branded theme park that opened in North Richland Hills last March has been named one of USA Today's Top 10 Best New Attractions by their Readers' Choice Awards.

A cheerful porky paradise

Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth opened on March 1st, 2025 and has clearly captured DFW and the nation's attention.

"This cheerful porky paradise delivers age-appropriate thrills without the meltdown-inducing intensity of bigger parks," writes USA Today on the park's appeal.

The park features five rides and nine play areas designed for children 6 and under.

USA Today ranked Peppa Pig Theme Park seventh on their Top 10 Best New Attractions list.

Other entries on the list include Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida and Atlas9 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Featured article

Peppa Pig's worldwide appeal

The North Richland Hills theme park is the third of its kind, following Peppa Pig-branded parks in Central Florida and Germany.

"Inspired by the beloved PEPPA PIG TV Series, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth brings Peppa's world to life with whimsical rides, splash zones, and interactive play areas perfect for families with young children," John Sullwold of Merlin Entertainments said in a press release.

He continued: "This national recognition underscores its growing buzz as one of America’s most charming new family experiences right here in Dallas-Forth Worth."

Visit Peppa Pig Theme Park

Peppa Pig Theme Park is located at 8851 26 Blvd. in North Richland Hills.