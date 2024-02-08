Peppa Pig comes to theatres in North Texas this weekend

Peppa Pig will be on the big screen in North Texas this weekend for a special anniversary event.

The popular children’s series that follows Peppa, her brother George, and their parents has been on television for nearly 20 years.

Peppa Pig’s Cinema Party brings 10 new episodes, as well as new songs and interactive entertainment, to theaters.

Organizers called it a "perfect first movie experience for young fans."

The party starts on Friday and runs through next Thursday at 18 local theaters. They include:

AMC Mesquite 30,

AMC Northpark 15

AMC Parks @ Arlington 18

Cinemark 16 Allen

Cinemark 17 Dallas

Cinemark Alliance Towne Center

Cinemark Mansfield 12

Cinemark North McKinney

Cinemark Roanoke and XD

Cinemark Rockwall 14

Cinemark Tinseltown 17 Grapevine

Cinemark West Plano 20

Galaxy Grandscape 15

Legacy 24

Movie Tavern Bedford by Marcus

Movie Tavern Denton by Marcus

Movie Tavern Hulen

Movie Tavern West 7th Street by Marcus

For exact times and to pre-order tickets, visit www.PeppaPigCinemaParty.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at theater box offices.