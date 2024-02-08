Peppa Pig comes to theatres in North Texas this weekend
DALLAS - Peppa Pig will be on the big screen in North Texas this weekend for a special anniversary event.
The popular children’s series that follows Peppa, her brother George, and their parents has been on television for nearly 20 years.
Peppa Pig’s Cinema Party brings 10 new episodes, as well as new songs and interactive entertainment, to theaters.
Organizers called it a "perfect first movie experience for young fans."
The party starts on Friday and runs through next Thursday at 18 local theaters. They include:
AMC Mesquite 30,
AMC Northpark 15
AMC Parks @ Arlington 18
Cinemark 16 Allen
Cinemark 17 Dallas
Cinemark Alliance Towne Center
Cinemark Mansfield 12
Cinemark North McKinney
Cinemark Roanoke and XD
Cinemark Rockwall 14
Cinemark Tinseltown 17 Grapevine
Cinemark West Plano 20
Galaxy Grandscape 15
Legacy 24
Movie Tavern Bedford by Marcus
Movie Tavern Denton by Marcus
Movie Tavern Hulen
Movie Tavern West 7th Street by Marcus
For exact times and to pre-order tickets, visit www.PeppaPigCinemaParty.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at theater box offices.