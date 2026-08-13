Pei Wei's honey mango chili chicken recipe
DALLAS - The folks from Pei Wei share the recipe for crispy chicken and juicy mango tossed in a honey mango sauce with chili flakes and served with a lime.
Honey Mango Chili Chicken
Crispy Chicken
Mango Wedges
Chili Flakes
Chili Paste
Lime
Honey Mango Sauce
Sauce
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/2 teaspoons garlic minced
- 2 oz honey
- 1 tablespoon mango puree
- 1 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 3 oz soy sauce
- 1/ 2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon water