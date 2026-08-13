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Pei Wei's honey mango chili chicken recipe

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The Ten Recipes
Published August 13, 2026 2:27 PM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 2:27 PM CDT
Pei Wei's honey mango chili chicken | The Ten
Pei Wei's honey mango chili chicken | The Ten

Pei Wei's honey mango chili chicken | The Ten

Paige and Steve try Pei Wei's new sweet and spicy dish. Plus, we take a look at other offerings from the menu.

DALLAS - The folks from Pei Wei share the recipe for crispy chicken and juicy mango tossed in a honey mango sauce with chili flakes and served with a lime.

Honey Mango Chili Chicken

Crispy Chicken
Mango Wedges
Chili Flakes
Chili Paste
Lime
Honey Mango Sauce
Sauce

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1/2 teaspoons garlic minced
  • 2 oz honey
  • 1 tablespoon mango puree
  • 1 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 3 oz soy sauce
  • 1/ 2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon water
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