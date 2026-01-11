Pedestrian killed by semi-truck in Southlake after initial crash

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck on westbound State Highway 114 in Southlake. The victim was hit while attempting to cross the highway on foot shortly after being involved in a separate, single-vehicle crash nearby. The driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, though the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.



Southlake Police and Fire units responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a semi-truck in the 1100 block of East State Highway 114 westbound around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

What we know:

Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the same area of westbound 114 just prior to the fatal crash. Minutes later, the pedestrian was struck when he attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

All westbound lanes of State Highway 114 have been reopened.