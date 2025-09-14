Pedestrian killed in Saturday night crash in Plano

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Plano on Saturday night. The crash occurred on East Parker Road at N Avenue. The incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department.



At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, Plano Police Officers and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at westbound East Parker Road and N Avenue.

What we know:

Based on the preliminary investigation, a white Lexus SUV was traveling westbound on East Parker Road when a male pedestrian, who was walking northbound across East Parker Road, was struck by the Lexus.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in this fatal crash.

What's next:

This incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.