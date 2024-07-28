Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 75 in North Dallas

article

Dallas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened a little after 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the Central Expressway near Forest Lane in North Dallas.

Police said a person was found dead in the center lanes of the freeway.

It’s not known what the person was doing on the freeway.

It’s also not clear what type of vehicle struck the victim or how many.

There were traffic delays in the area for several hours because of the police investigation.