Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 75 in North Dallas

By
Published  July 28, 2024 10:10am CDT
North Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened a little after 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the Central Expressway near Forest Lane in North Dallas.

Police said a person was found dead in the center lanes of the freeway.

It’s not known what the person was doing on the freeway.

It’s also not clear what type of vehicle struck the victim or how many.

There were traffic delays in the area for several hours because of the police investigation.