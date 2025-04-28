Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed on Dallas freeway after walking through middle lanes

Published  April 28, 2025 8:05am CDT
Dallas
    • A pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday after they were seen walking through the middle lanes of Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.
    • The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

DALLAS - A pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday after walking in the middle lanes of a North Texas highway, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a major crash involving a pedestrian on Stemmons Freeway at Victory Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

According to 911 dispatchers, motorists reported seeing a person walking on the freeway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue found the pedestrian in the middle lanes. The person died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear. It is unknown how many vehicles struck the pedestrian or why they were walking on the freeway.

Authorities have not released the identity of the pedestrian or any drivers involved.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

