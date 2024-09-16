Pedestrian killed on busy Fort Worth freeway

article

The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed while trying to cross northbound Hwy. 287 near the Willbarger Street exit ramp Monday morning. One other person was treated for minor injuries. Northbound Hwy. 287 was shut down for the police investigation.



A woman was killed after being hit by a car while trying to cross a busy highway in Fort Worth.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on northbound U.S. Highway 287 near the Willbarger Street exit ramp.

Fort Worth police said the woman was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the freeway.

MedStar officials confirmed her death and said one other person was treated for minor injuries.

Police said the driver who was involved in the crash did stop and is cooperating.

Hwy. 287 was shut down in that area because of the police investigation.