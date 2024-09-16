Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed on busy Fort Worth freeway

September 16, 2024
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was killed after being hit by a car while trying to cross a busy highway in Fort Worth.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on northbound U.S. Highway 287 near the Willbarger Street exit ramp.

Fort Worth police said the woman was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the freeway.

MedStar officials confirmed her death and said one other person was treated for minor injuries.

Police said the driver who was involved in the crash did stop and is cooperating.

Hwy. 287 was shut down in that area because of the police investigation.