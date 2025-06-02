Pedestrian jumps onto oncoming traffic on Dallas highway, police say

article

What we know:

On June 2, 2025, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call on the North Central Expressway southbound near West Lovers Lane.

The preliminary investigation determined that a pedestrian jumped from a bridge onto oncoming traffic.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the person to the hospital where they died.

The lanes on the southbound side of Central will be closed while the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person has not been made public.

This is an active investigation and information is limited at this time.