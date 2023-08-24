Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hit and killed on LBJ Freeway in Dallas

Far North Dallas
DALLAS - One person was killed in an overnight crash that shut down part of a major North Texas freeway.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the LBJ Freeway at Greenville Avenue in Far Northeast Dallas.

A pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lanes.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped and is cooperating with police.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway at the High Five were shut down for nearly five hours because of the police investigation.