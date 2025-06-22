Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Fort Worth

article

A female pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Worth, authorities said.

Fatal Fort Worth Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

The crash happened on Saturday night at 1904 Hemphill Street, which is in the Fairmount area of Fort Worth.

Police arrived and said the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and spoke with officers.

No further details were immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.