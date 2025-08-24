Pedestrian in critical condition after Oak Cliff crash

article

The Brief A pedestrian was critically injured in a car accident in Dallas on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of South Hampton Road and West Illinois Avenue. The driver remained at the scene, and police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.



Oak Cliff Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

The incident happened at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Hampton Road and West Illinois Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle struck a person at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.