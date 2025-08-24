Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian in critical condition after Oak Cliff crash

Published  August 24, 2025 12:03pm CDT
Oak Cliff
The Brief

    • A pedestrian was critically injured in a car accident in Dallas on Saturday night.
    • The crash happened at the intersection of South Hampton Road and West Illinois Avenue.
    • The driver remained at the scene, and police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

DALLAS - A pedestrian was critically injured in a car accident Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

Oak Cliff Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

The incident happened at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Hampton Road and West Illinois Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle struck a person at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

