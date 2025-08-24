Pedestrian in critical condition after Oak Cliff crash
DALLAS - A pedestrian was critically injured in a car accident Saturday night in Dallas, police said.
Oak Cliff Pedestrian Crash
What we know:
The incident happened at 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Hampton Road and West Illinois Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle struck a person at the location.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.
No further details were immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.