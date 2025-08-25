Woman killed, man critically injured after struck by truck in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A woman was killed and a man was critically injured after being hit by a truck while walking on a service road in Fort Worth on Sunday night. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation to determine the cause of the crash.



A woman was killed and a man was critically injured after being hit by a truck while walking on a Fort Worth service road Sunday night.

Fort Worth pedestrian crash

What we know:

Fort Worth police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Benbrook Highway just before 10 p.m. Sunday for a car and pedestrian accident. Officers found that a truck had struck two pedestrians who were walking on the service road.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.