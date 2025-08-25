Woman killed, man critically injured after struck by truck in Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured after being hit by a truck while walking on a Fort Worth service road Sunday night.
Fort Worth pedestrian crash
What we know:
Fort Worth police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Benbrook Highway just before 10 p.m. Sunday for a car and pedestrian accident. Officers found that a truck had struck two pedestrians who were walking on the service road.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.