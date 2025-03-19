Southbound Hwy. 75 reopens 11 hours after pedestrian accident

article

The Brief The southbound Central Expressway was closed at Meadow Road in Dallas throughout the Wednesday morning rush hour. Police said a woman died there around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after being hit by multiple vehicles. The highway reopened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



A woman died after being hit by multiple vehicles on the southbound Central Expressway in Dallas.

The accident and investigation caused major traffic delays during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

Woman hit, killed on Hwy. 75

What we know:

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, south of the Meadow Road exit.

So far, Dallas police have only said that a woman was hit by multiple vehicles.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Southbound Hwy. 75 shut down

What's new:

All lanes of southbound Hwy. 75 were closed at Meadow Road throughout the night for a police investigation.

The highway remained closed until about 10 a.m. on Wednesday because hazmat crews were working to clean the roadway.

FOX 4 reporter Chip Waggoner said even after the highway reopened, there were still delays on southbound Hwy. 75 because of other accidents in the backup.