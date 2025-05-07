Pearl sugar liege waffle recipe from Wolfgang Puck

Ingredients:

178 ml warm milk

2 teaspoons yeast

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 large eggs

227 grams (2 sticks) butter, softened

438 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

227 grams Belgian pearl sugar

Directions:

1. Activate the Yeast:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the warm milk and yeast. Let sit for about 5 minutes, or until the mixture becomes foamy.

2. Make the Dough:

Add brown sugar, eggs, softened butter, flour, salt, and vanilla to the yeast mixture. Mix on low speed until smooth and well combined. Cover the bowl and let the dough rise in a warm place for 30 minutes.

3. Add Pearl Sugar:

Once the dough has risen, fold in the Belgian pearl sugar using a large spoon or your hands. Divide the dough into 9–10 pieces, each weighing about 3–4 oz.

4. Preheat the Waffle Iron:

Preheat your waffle iron for 10 minutes before cooking.

5. Cook the Waffles:

Generously grease the waffle iron with cooking spray. Place one dough ball in the center of the iron, close, and cook until the outside is golden and crisp, and the inside is cooked through.

6. Serve or Hold Warm:

Transfer cooked waffles to a wire rack. To keep warm, place them in a 200°F (93°C) oven until ready to serve. Enjoy immediately with your favorite toppings.

Hard Sauce:

Softened butter, un salted, 6oz

Powdered sugar 3oz

Orange Liquor 3tbs

Salt, kosher, 1pinch

Paddle ingredients until light and fluffy.

Ingredients:

Strawberries, washed, quartered, 1 cup

Blueberries, washed, .50cup

Raspberry liquor, or alcohol of choice, .50 ounce- 1ounce

Directions:

Heat pan, add 2 tbs of hard sauce on pan. Swirl until melted, do not burn. Add fruits, mix to combine and coat. Cook until the juices start to release and add liquor to pan. Tilt pan if using a gas stove to ignite alcohol. If you are using an electric stove, use a lighter to ignite. Cook until flame dissipates and continue to cook until you reach sauce consistency, making sure that the sauce coats the back of a spoon. Pour over waffle or desired pastry of choice. Serve warm, can be reheated if needed to.