PBR World Finals announces permanent move to Fort Worth

Fort Worth has lassoed in the Professional Bull Riders World Finals.

It will be a permanent move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Dickies Arena, Will Rogers Memorial Center and other surrounding venues.

"Obviously, Vegas has its place. Everybody goes wants to go to Vegas," said bull rider Cooper Davis. "But at the same time, Texas has its place as being a cowboy state. It’s iconic in its own right."

In 2020, the iconic rodeo competition took place in Cowtown due to Nevada’s gathering restrictions during the pandemic. The impression obviously spurred a new way forward.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 14: Jose Vitor Leme rides bull Woopaa during the PBR World Finals, on November 14th, 2020, at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX. (Photo by Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PBR World Finals, Women’s Rodeo World Championships both happening this week in North Texas

The first events get out of the chute in 2022.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and several council members were on hand for the announcement as well as Tarrant County leaders.

Business community leaders look forward to the benefits of PBR fans visiting the area.

"The shopping, dining, shameless plug, the two-stepping at Billy Bob’s Texas, it’s going to be fun," said Pam Mesnick with Billy Bob’s Texas. "Not only for fans, but for the bull riders as well."

"You just always have the feeling that this city respects the tradition of the cowboy, and not all of our professional bull riders are cowboy kids these days either," said Justin McBride, a professional bull rider. "They are great athletes, but they have a real respect and understanding of the history of not only cowboys, but the sport a bull riding in the history of the city of Fort Worth."