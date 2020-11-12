PBR World Finals, Women’s Rodeo World Championships both happening this week in North Texas

Tarrant County is at the center of the rodeo universe this week with two big events happening in Fort Worth and Arlington.

For the first time ever, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals is being held in Texas at AT&T Stadium. And qualifying rounds for the first-ever Women’s Rodeo World Championships are being held at the Will Rogers coliseum.

The finals for the women will then move over to AT&T Stadium starting Friday night with $750,000 in prize money at stake. The women are competing in three events – barrel racing, team roping and breakaway roping.

No tickets are being sold for the competition at the Will Rogers Coliseum because of the pandemic.

For the women’s rodeo, which has been around for decades, the World Championship represents a big step up and a big step forward.

“This event was open to anyone in the world that felt like they could compete and they have been here this week qualifying and in AT&T Stadium we will crown a legitimate Women’s World Champion,” said Scott Davis, the vice president for the World Champions Rodeo Alliance. “We believe it sets a brand new tone to showcase the talent of women in the rodeo business.”

Also at AT&T Stadium, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals is underway. It’s often referred to as the world’s most extreme sport.

The event has always been held in Las Vegas but was moved to Texas this year because of the strict COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada. It just wasn’t possible to hold it there.

A number of protocols have been put in place at AT&T Stadium for the event, including multiple testing requirements for rodeo staff and the athletes. There’s also a mask requirement and only 25% of the seats in AT&T were sold.

The PBR World Finals and the Women’s Rodeo World Championship both run through Sunday.

Organizers said they will both likely move back to Las Vegas next year when presumably the pandemic is over.