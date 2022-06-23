Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Pelosi, charged by D.A. for DUI

article

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was formally charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence causing injury.

Napa County district attorney's office announced the charges on Thursday.

Pelosi, 82, was involved in a crash on Highway 29 in Oakville over Memorial Day Weekend. His blood-sample content was just over the legal limit, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a Jeep hit Pelosi's Porsche as he was driving it into an intersection. The driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

Pelosi faces five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device. He also faces fines and fees as well as completion of a court-ordered drinking driver class.

Pelosi was released from custody on $5,000 bail and is expected to appear in court Aug. 3.

Associated Press contributed to this story.