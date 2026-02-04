Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for violating DWI probation
TYLER, Texas - Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday morning for a probation violation.
What we know:
According to records from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the 54-year-old was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, Mahomes Sr. remained in jail without bond.
The father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback and former Major League Baseball player was serving a five-year probation sentence following a 2024 guilty plea for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Under Texas law, the charge is classified as a third-degree felony.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific terms of the probation that Mahomes Sr. is alleged to have violated.
