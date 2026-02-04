Expand / Collapse search

Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for violating DWI probation

Published  February 4, 2026 7:16am CST
Patrick Levon Mahomes Sr. (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Patrick Mahomes Sr., 55, was booked into the Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday morning for a probation violation related to his 2024 felony DWI conviction.
    • The violation stems from a 2024 case where Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of DWI (third or more) and was sentenced to five years of probation.
    • While Mahomes Sr., 54, remains in custody at the Smith County Jail, authorities have not yet specified the exact actions that led to his probation being violated or set a bond amount.

TYLER, Texas - Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday morning for a probation violation.

What we know:

According to records from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the 54-year-old was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, Mahomes Sr. remained in jail without bond.

The father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback and former Major League Baseball player was serving a five-year probation sentence following a 2024 guilty plea for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Under Texas law, the charge is classified as a third-degree felony.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific terms of the probation that Mahomes Sr. is alleged to have violated.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Smith County Sheriff's Office and previous reporting. 

