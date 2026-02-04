Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for violating DWI probation

article

The Brief Patrick Mahomes Sr., 55, was booked into the Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday morning for a probation violation related to his 2024 felony DWI conviction. The violation stems from a 2024 case where Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of DWI (third or more) and was sentenced to five years of probation. While Mahomes Sr., 54, remains in custody at the Smith County Jail, authorities have not yet specified the exact actions that led to his probation being violated or set a bond amount.



What we know:

According to records from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the 54-year-old was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, Mahomes Sr. remained in jail without bond.

The father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback and former Major League Baseball player was serving a five-year probation sentence following a 2024 guilty plea for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Under Texas law, the charge is classified as a third-degree felony.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific terms of the probation that Mahomes Sr. is alleged to have violated.