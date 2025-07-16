Pat Green opens up about personal loss in Texas floods ahead of benefit concert

article

Country star Pat Green is hosting an online benefit concert tonight, July 16, 2025, to aid Central Texas flood victims. Green tragically lost his brother, sister-in-law, and their two children in the July 4th floods. His niece survived. The free livestream concert, featuring artists like Miranda Lambert and Jon Pardi, begins at 6:30 p.m. CST on YouTube. Donations will support relief efforts.



Country music star Pat Green is hosting a special online benefit concert tonight, personally affected by the Central Texas flood disaster after revealing he lost his brother and his brother's family in the floods. The event aims to raise money for those suffering from the devastation.

Benefit Concert Details

The special livestream fundraising event, featuring several top artists, will take place tonight, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CST. While there will be no physical audience at Globe Life Field, the concert will stream live on YouTube.

A news release states the event will "pass along the collective outpouring of love Green has received from so many." Featured country artists include Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Ryan Bingham, Eli Young Band, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Kevin Fowler, and Bob Schneider. More artists are expected to be added.

When: Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Globe Life Field (online livestream only)

Where to watch: youtube.com/33

How to donate: givebutter.com/X8we2r

All money raised from the concert and livestream will benefit Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR, and the Do It For Durrett Foundation. Green told FOX 4 that every cent given will directly assist those affected.

Pat Green Loses Family in Texas Floods

Green shared on social media that his family suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss during the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas on July 4. His wife, Kori Green, confirmed on Instagram that Pat's brother, John Green, along with John's wife, Julia, and their two children, were swept away in the flood.

Green, who grew up in Waco, Texas, reflected on the widespread impact. "I don't know anything that stands behind Texas better than Texas," he stated.

"I lost my brother, my sister-in-law, John and Julia, and their two boys," Green said in an interview with FOX 4. Thankfully, our niece has survived. And now it's time we think about how we can rebuild the life around her."

"And then I thought about how many thousands of people across the great state have been directly affected by this and how many of their families have to do the same thing," he added. "I just want to give so much love to my parents who lost their children and their grandchildren."

Green had previously canceled his concert scheduled for July 5, instead sending prayers to those affected. Now, he is hosting this benefit concert to help as many flood victims as possible.

Central Texas Flood Disaster

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Search and rescue workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas Expand

As of Wednesday, July 16, the death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas stands at 131.

How to Help Texas Flooding Victims

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding. FOX 4 has compiled a list of ways those affected can receive help, and what others can do to assist them.

Take a look at the resource list here.