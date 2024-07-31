Expand / Collapse search

Former Plano pastor indicted for allegedly soliciting a prostitute

By
Updated  July 31, 2024 11:43am CDT
Plano
FOX 4
article

Terren Dames (Collin County jail)

PLANO, Texas - Another North Texas pastor is facing charges for allegedly behaving badly away from the pulpit.

Plano police arrested 51-year-old Terrence "Terren" Dames in May as part of an effort to crack down on prostitution.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, an undercover Plano officer posed as a prostitute on a website that is commonly used by individuals to solicit sex for money.

Related

Argyle church's lead pastor resigns after ‘inappropriate actions’
article

Argyle church's lead pastor resigns after ‘inappropriate actions’

In a statement, Cross Timbers stated, "The inappropriate, and hurtful actions of Josiah do not include any children, physical or sexual interactions or any illegal activity to our knowledge."

Dames allegedly contacted that officer and offered to pay $150 for the "full service," which is a slang meaning for sex, the affidavit states.

He was taken into custody after he showed up at the motel where they’d agreed to meet.

Related

Gateway Church apologizes to former pastor's accuser
article

Gateway Church apologizes to former pastor's accuser

Gateway Church directly apologized to a woman who accused former senior pastor Robert Morris of sexually assaulting her when she was a child.

Dames, who is the former senior pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship in Plano, was indicted in June on a charge of soliciting a prostitute. 

The church said he was removed from his position in May because of "moral failure."

Related

Arlington pastor arrested on sex assault, indecency charges
article

Arlington pastor arrested on sex assault, indecency charges

The founding pastor of an Arlington church turned himself into the Tarrant County jail on Thursday after being charged with sex crimes.