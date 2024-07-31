Former Plano pastor indicted for allegedly soliciting a prostitute

article

Another North Texas pastor is facing charges for allegedly behaving badly away from the pulpit.

Plano police arrested 51-year-old Terrence "Terren" Dames in May as part of an effort to crack down on prostitution.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, an undercover Plano officer posed as a prostitute on a website that is commonly used by individuals to solicit sex for money.

Dames allegedly contacted that officer and offered to pay $150 for the "full service," which is a slang meaning for sex, the affidavit states.

He was taken into custody after he showed up at the motel where they’d agreed to meet.

Dames, who is the former senior pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship in Plano, was indicted in June on a charge of soliciting a prostitute.

The church said he was removed from his position in May because of "moral failure."