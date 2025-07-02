Pastor grieves with Fort Worth community after 18-wheeler crash kills 4 family members

The Brief Four members of the McKellar family were killed in a Kaufman County crash after a big rig driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The sole survivor, 20-year-old Evan McKellar, remains in critical condition at Parkland Hospital. Pastor Rodney McIntosh of Christ The Risen King Church, an extended family member, expressed the community's shock and grief over the "senseless act."



The lone survivor from the McKellar family remains here at Parkland Hospital in critical condition. The 20-year-old's grandfather, parents, and younger brother were killed.

What they're saying:

This Fort Worth family is still in total shock saying the Fort Worth community lost an incredible family unit in a senseless act.

People usually come to Fort Worth's Christ The Risen King Church for comfort or guidance, but right now, Pastor Rodney McIntosh admits even he's trying to process the unimaginable.

Pastor Rodney McIntosh

A tragedy that tore through his extended family.

The McKellar Family

"I don't know how you make sense of moments like these," said McIntosh. "So I'm kind of like the adopted son."

The backstory:

Four members of the McKellar family were killed on Saturday after Texas DPS says a big rig driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The chain reaction crash happened in Kaufman County as the McKellar family traveled home to Fort Worth from East Texas.

Related article

Inside their F-150 truck, 15-year-old Kason McKellar, his older sister Evan, their grandfather Billy McKellar, and their parents Shaun and Zabar.

"It was the energy he brought, Shaun. And she had a quiet strength about her."

Evan McKellar is described as a bright and smart young lady, and was the only survivor.

The 20-year-old lost her foot and remains in the hospital. The tractor-trailer also struck a gray Jeep, killing a woman identified as 49-year-old Nicole Gregory of Dallas.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 27-year-old Alexis Gonzales-Companioni, was charged with five counts of manslaughter and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say he admitted to falling asleep before the crash.

Dig deeper:

Governor Greg Abbott posted to X, ordering DPS to expand its investigation into the driver and the trucking company, Hope Trans LLC, after reports by federal inspectors found drivers sometimes exceeded allowable hours.

The NTSB also launched an investigation into the crash earlier this week.

In the arrest warrant affidavit, troopers did determine the big rig driver never braked while approaching the traffic back up on Interstate 20. The speed limit was 75 miles per hour.

Local perspective:

Images that McIntosh cannot look at.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"It's not something I can revisit," said McIntosh.

He’s now focusing on how the family will move forward.

"They are thankful, both sides and both families are grateful for the support DFW has shown them."

What's next:

The 15-year-old who lost his life, Kasen, attended Crowley High School and also played football.

A vigil at Crowley High School is in the works.